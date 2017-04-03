March 31, 1947 - March 31, 2017

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Elray “T-Ray” Lege, 70, who died Friday, March 31, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Mire Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Brenda M. Lege; two sons, Brud Lege and his wife, Christine and Tyler Lege and his wife, Mimi; two daughters, Shantell Lege and Bridgette and her husband, Shaine Stelly; three sisters, Beverly Gisclair, Myrtis Trahan, Verna Delahoussaye, and Sidonnia Primeaux; nine grandchildren; and six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eustis Lege and the former Louise Chevalier; his brothers, Joe Lege, Ernest Lege, and Dallas Lege; and one grandchild, Brooke Suire Bodin.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Monday, April 3, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Tuesday, April 4, 2017 from 8:00 AM until services.

