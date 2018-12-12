December 23, 1925 ~ December 7, 2018

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Elsie Nunez, 92, who died Friday, December 7, 2018 at Kaplan Healthcare Center. She was laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She is survived by her son, Ronald Nunez and his wife, Sarah of Rayne; her daughters, Diana Johnston of Indian Bayou, Katherine and her husband Ray Morgan of Huntsville, AL and Charlotte and her husband, Mark Duhon of Kaplan; her sister Elva Jane Winch of Lafayette; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Drozin Nunez; her parents Asa Campbell and the former Noemie Bufford; her two brothers Wilson J. Campbell and Joseph P. Campbell; her two sisters, Eula Mae Peebles and Effie LeBlanc.

