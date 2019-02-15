February 24, 1932 ~ February 15, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Emile LeBouef, 86, who died Thursday, February 14, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. Michael Richard officiating the services.

Emile is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Mary Barras LeBouef; two sons, Karl LeBouef and his wife Denise, and Kenneth LeBouef and his wife Belinda; brother, Calvin LeBouef; two sisters, Melba Frederick and Bernice Hebert; five grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Antoine LeBouef and the former Louise Richard; and grandson, Barry Wayne LeBouef.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Monday, February 18, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.