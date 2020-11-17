September 17, 1930 ~ November 15, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services were held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery honoring the life of Enite Trahan Weekly, 90, who died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeremy Meaux, Jimmie Lege, Carl Lege, Ricky Simon, Cody Menard, and Brandon Raco.

Enite is survived by her daughters, Linda Romero, and Katherine Simon and her husband, Ricky; son, Michael Weekly; grandchildren, Shannon Macullom, Jessica Meaux, Michelle Faul, Cralla Raco, Craig Romero, and Heath Romero; great grandchildren, Tyler Derouen, Loren Meaux, Emily Derouen, Alyssa Derouen, Hudson Faul, Cody Menard, Buddy Romero, Paige Cormier, Brandon Raco, and Chris Weekly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Presley J. Weekly; parents, Edmond Trahan and the former Editha Duhon; sisters, Eunice Leger, Mary Simon, and Lily Bordelon; and brothers, Dallas Trahan and Wallace Trahan.

