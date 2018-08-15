November 27, 1930 ~ August 12, 2018

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, August 16, 2018 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Essie Marie Mayeux, 87, who died Sunday, August 12, 2018 at Maison du Monde Living Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre' officiating the services.

Essie is survived by her two sons, Jules V. Mayeux and wife Catherine, and Hugh J. Mayeux and wife Sheila all of Abbeville; two daughters, Mary M. Mayeux, and Amy M. Sellers and her husband Will all of Abbeville; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; brother, Eugene "Gene" Mayeux; and two sisters, Sadie Rabalais of Baytown,TX, and Vicky Naquin of Abbeville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Mayeux; son, John Matthew Mayeux; and great grandchild, Simonet Sellers.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, August 15, 2018 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, August 16, 2018 from 8:00 AM until 9:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

For those preferring memorials, contributions can be made in Essie Mayeux’s memory to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503-3240.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

