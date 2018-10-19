March 01, 1937 - October 14, 2018

ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Mrs. Ethel Harris is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 20, 2018 at Faith Hope Baptist Church – 407 Duroq Street with burial in Pleasant Green Baptist Cemetery. Bishop B. K. Stevens will officiate the service.

Ethel Harris (81), a long time resident of Abbeville passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018 at her residence.

She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, Roy J. Harris of Abbeville, LA; her daughter, Stephanie Rogers of Abbeville, LA; a son, Cecil D. Fruge’ of Abbeville, LA; her grandchildren, Trent Guidry, Christopher Cole, Sr., Brent Fruge’ Sr., Tracy Harris, Jr.; Trisica Decuir, Devin Stewart, Rosanda Boudin, LaToya Baudin, and a host of great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her sons, Sherwin Fruge’, Tracy Harris, Sr.; daughters, Elaine Turner, Vera Stewart, Sherlyn Fruge’, grandchild, SaShawn Fruge’ ; parents, Jenkin D. Amskie, May Rankin, brothers, Leroy (Buster) Rankin, Elton Elgin Rankin; sisters, Gracie Lessin, Willie Mae Senegal, Lorain Dyson and Ella Mae Lee.

Visitation is scheduled at Faith Hope Baptist Church Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 10:00 A.M. until time of service.

Kinchen Funeral Home – 218 N. St. Valerie Street – (337) 898-9595 is in charge of final arrangements.