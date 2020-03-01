July 4, 1932 ~ February 25, 2020

“I have fought the good fight; I have finished the race – I have kept the faith”.

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church honoring the life of Ethel Langlinais Gaspard, 87, who died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Fr. François Sainte-Marie officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Grant Broussard, Brock Luquette, Baron Rogers, Matthew Rogers, Dr. Josh Gaspard and Tyler Carruth. Honorary pallbearers will be Pres Summers, Chad Phares, Mark Mayard, Brad Duhon and Eric Robles.

Ethel is survived by her son, Randall Paul Gaspard and his wife Theresa of Abbeville; three daughters, Lana G. Rogers and her husband David of Abbeville, Sandra G. Luquette and her husband Sonny of Abbeville, and Joyce G. Broussard and her husband Rueben of Abbeville; brother, John A. Langlinais and his companion Mary Ann Thibodeaux of Youngsville; sister, Helen L. Carruth and her husband Jim of Lafayette; eleven grandchildren, Krystal Summers and her husband Pres, Brock Luquette and his wife Jennifer, Ashley Speer, Maria Phares and her husband Chad, Baron Rogers and his wife Kelly, Matthew Rogers and his wife Kathryn, Grant Broussard and his wife Kayla, Brandi Mayard and her husband Mark, Dr. Josh Gaspard and his wife Dr. Toye, Tricia Duhon and her husband Brad, and Kayla Robles and her husband Eric; and thirty-three great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Preston Paul Gaspard; parents, Nicholas Langlinais and the former Anna Hollier; brother, Allen Dale Langlinais; and grandsons, Frank David Broussard and Benjamin Jude Rogers.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 10:00 AM.

Thank you to the staff of Eastridge Nursing Center, Emergency Department at Abbeville General Hospital and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Acadian Ambulance exemplary nursing care with kindness and compassion. We also wish to express to those of you who offered prayers, that we have been strengthened. To those who visited, we have been helped. To those who called, we have been consoled. To everyone for your kind acts and deeds we are grateful.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.