January 31, 1928 ~ January 7, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Ethelee Veazey Davidson, 91, who died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Eastridge Nursing Center. Her cremains will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Ethelee was born and raised in Pecan Island.

She is survived by her daughter, Annette D. Choate; granddaughter, Amanda C. Meaux and her husband Justin; grandson, Michael Choate and his significant other Bridget; and five great grandsons, Seth Choate, Ayden Choate, Leo Choate, Gage Meaux and Hunter Meaux.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Forest J. Davidson; parents, Gabriel Veazey and the former Elezima Bourque; and son-in-law, Jude Choate.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 300 Pere Megret St., Abbeville, on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of services. A rosary being prayed at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Donor Relations 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607 donations can also be made to Grace Hospice & Palliative Care LLC 217 Rue Louis XIV #100 Lafayette, LA 70508.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.