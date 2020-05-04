A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Etheline “Ann” Thibeaux, 68, who passed away at her residence on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Ann is survived by two daughters, Denise “Rachelle” Langlinais Gallet and her husband Blake of Carencro, and Sandra Whalen of Kaplan; three sisters, Shirley Delahoussaye of Lafayette, Elsie Honnell and her husband Wayne of LaPlace, and Lena Hebert and her husband Dalton of Breaux Bridge; two brothers, Otion “Tony” Richard and his wife Lee of Groves, OK, and Allen James “Jimmy” Richard and his wife Georgia of Church Point; six grandchildren, Jimmy Ivan Jennings and his wife Katie Anne of Lafayette, Jayson Allen Jennings of Carencro, Jackson James Jennings of Watson, LA, Shawna Rae Whalen of Kaplan, Jace Carlin Dietz of Kaplan, and Jada Rachelle Dietz of Kaplan; two great-grandchildren, Kinley Rae Jennings and Kason Shawn Young; and her beloved poodle, Buffy.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Nolan Edward Thibeaux; her parents, Anita and Alcee Richard; her step-father, Amidee “Jake” Cormier; two sisters, Mary Ann Richard and Elsie May Richard; one brother, Landry Richard; and her first husband, Earl “Kenneth” Langlinais.

In her free time, Ann enjoyed cooking, fishing, and crabbing.

The family would like to extend special thanks to Acadian Hospice and Palliative Care; her caregivers, Meka Moore and Hillary Reed; Kayla Hebert; and her two sisters, Shirley Delahoussaye and Lena Hebert.

View the obituary and sign the guestbook online at www.waltersfh.com.

Walters Funeral Home, (337) 706-8941, 2424 North University Avenue in Lafayette, is in charge of funeral arrangements.