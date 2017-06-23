Etheline Marie Plowden Hill

ABBEVILLE – Funeral services for Etheline Marie Plowden Hills is scheduled for 11:00 A.M. Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church – 300 S. Lamar Street – Abbeville, LA with burial in St. Paul Cemetery. Pastor Ennis Sullivan will officiate the service.

Etheline P. Hills, 67, a long-time resident of Abbeville who devoted thirty years of her life to the children of Vermilion Parish as a third grade teacher at Eaton Park Elementary School passed away on June 14, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

She leaves to mourn her daughter, Tavonjia Lynn Hills and her grand children Dominiqua Lorenza Hills and DeVante’ LeSean Scott of Abbeville, LA; her step-children, Gracie Hills, Carlton Hills, Melissa Hills, Mary Hills-Landry (Jerome) and Tony Petry all of Abbeville, LA; one brother, Glen E. Plowden, Sr. (Lucy) of Abbeville, LA; three sisters, Annie B. Fuselier of Maurice, LA; Shirley P. Bernard (Gerald) and Beverly P. Butcher (Joseph) all of Abbeville, LA; three brothers-in- law, Eugene B. Hills (Sharon) of New Orleans, LA; Calvin Williams of Abbeville, LA; and Johnny Andrews of Houston, TX; four sisters-in-law, Eileen Saulsbury (Joseph), Monica H. Webber (Wallace), Rena H. Edwards (Buruse) all of New Orleans, LA; and Patricia R. Plowden of Abbeville, LA; and numerous loving step grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation is scheduled at the church (Mt. Triumph) Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 8:00 A. M. until time of service.

