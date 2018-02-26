ERATH — A Mass of Christian Burial For Mr. Eugene "Clancy " Suire, 80, will be held at 1:00PM on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Fr. Andre Metrejean officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Mausoleum.

The wake will take place at David’s Funeral Home in Erath, LA on Tuesday, February 27, 2018 from 5:00PM until 8:00PM with a recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM. Visitation will resume on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 from 9:00AM until the time of the services.

Eugene Clancy Suire passed away peacefully in his home on February 26, 2018 in Erath, LA due to complications following lung cancer. He was 80 years old.

Mr. Suire was born on February 6, 1938 in Erath, LA to parents, Gabriel Suire and Zulma Suire. He was married to his wife of 45 years, Beverly Richard of Abbeville, LA. Clancy was a successful businessman, owning and operating a Phillip’s Sixty-Six Service Station in Lafayette, LA, Acadian Tire Company in Kaplan, LA., and C.S. Rentals in Erath, LA. He retired in the year 2000 and dedicated his remaining time to maintaining the various properties he owned. Clancy was a generous man who loved his family and who enjoyed keeping in touch with friends.

Mr. Suire is survived by his wife, Beverly Suire, daughter, Stacey Vidallia Mire, grandchildren, Holley Mire Saunier and Zachary Mire, and great granddaughter, Catherine Grace Saunier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Zuma Vincent Suire; two brothers, Nillance Suire and John "Big John" Suire; and a sister, Dorothy Broussard.

Pallbearers will be Carson Nunez, Mickey Turner, Zachary Mire, Hubert Mire, Jr., Shane Broussard, Kerry Broussard, and Ryan Broussard.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Chris Suire and Shelly Vice.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Acadiana, especially nurses, Robin and Louise, for their dedication and care.

