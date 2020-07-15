LAFAYETTE — Graveside services for Mr. Eugene Harrington, 78, will be held at St. Paul Cemetery on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:00PM with Deacon Bill Vincent officiating.

Mr. Eugene was a resident of Abbeville and was raised in Cow Island. He retired from the City of Abbeville in 2012. He worked as a patrolman with city police and as a security guard at City Hall.

Over the years, he and his wife of 56 years Mrs. Lavonn Schexnider Harrington, had over 20 foster children that they had helped. They were very passionate about helping children.

He is survived by his son Clint Harrington and his wife Jennifer of Baton Rouge; his grandchild, Olivia J. Harrington; his step grandchild, Cassandra Broussard; his foster son, Kevin Ardoin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lavonn Schexnider Harrington; his parents Emanuel Harrington and Millian Touchet Harrington; his son, Eugene Harrington Jr.; his brothers, Robert Charles Harrington, and Wilson Harrington; his sisters, Aline Harrington Menard, Lena Harrington Bourque, Maudry Harrington, Mildred Harrington Romero, Rena Harrington, and Annie Rose Harrington Sistrunk.

In order to keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.

David Funeral Home of Lafayette 316 Youngsville HWY (337)837-9887 will be handling the arrangements.