October 6, 1929 ~ September 17, 2017

ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, September 21, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Abbeville honoring the life of Eugene Roy Hardy, 87, who died Sunday, September 17, 2017 at his residence.

He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Pres Riley officiating the services.

Eugene attended high school in Memphi, TN and graduated from Union University and the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War.

He served as pastor for Levee Road Baptist Church, Carencro Baptist Church and Esther Baptist Church. He also served as Interim Music Director at First Baptist Church.

Eugene is survived by his wife, Gracie Moore Hardy; four children, Alesia Speer and her children Colleen, Jordan, and David Speer of Bowling Green, KY; Deborah Blakeney of Lafayette, LA and husband James Blakeney and their two children Michael Blakeney and his wife Tiffany Blakeney, Jennifer Blakeney and her husband James Kemp and son James Bradley Kemp; Joel Hardy of Gulfport, MS and his wife Tara Hardy and their two children Chris Hardy and Brooke Hardy; and Kevin Hardy of Abbeville, LA; and brothers, Don Hardy and Paul Hardy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nevey D. Hardy and the former Alice Chastant; and brothers, Robert Hardy and James Hardy.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at First Baptist Church of Abbeville., on Thursday, September 21, 2017 from 12:00 PM until time of services.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.