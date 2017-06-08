Eugenia L. Winch

May 14, 1935 - May 29, 2017

It was on Monday, May 29, that God welcomed his joyful daughter, Eugenia Mae Langlinais Winch of Kaplan, home. She was 82 years old.

“Jeannie” as her friends and family knew her, was born on May 14, 1935 in Abbeville, Louisiana to Nellie Marie (Greene) Langlinais and Lovelace Langlinais. The third of the six children, Jeannie grew up in Cow Island where she graduated from E. Broussard High School. After graduation, Jeannie moved to Lafayette where she attended SLI and graduated from Spencer Business College and from Ronnie & Dorman’s School of Hair Design.

For years, Jeannie worked as a cosmetologist and became a cosmetology teacher - passing along her gift to others! She also worked as a substitute teacher in Vermilion Parish schools and then at Early Years in Kaplan for over seven years. Jeannie also owned Aunt T’s Restaurant in Cow Island.

“A joyful heart is good medicine.” Proverbs 17:22a – and what a joy Jeannie had! It overflowed out onto everyone she encountered. Always the life of the party, Jeannie loved dancing and could follow anyone’s lead! She had an incredible love for everyone she met. Jeannie never judged and always accepted people right where they were, making them feel as though they were the most special person around.

Eugenia Mae Langlinais Winch was preceded in death by her spouse, Benjamin Winch; parents, Lovelace and Nellie (Greene) Langlinais; sister, Laura Lee (Langlinais) Pears; brother, Russell “Brother” Langlinais; and grandson, Jaime Mouton.

Jeannie’s legacy will live on through her children, Keith Mouton and his wife, Mary of Lafayette, David Mouton of Cow Island, and Annette Mouton of Kaplan; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her sister, Myrna (Langlinais) Abraham of Alexandria; two brothers, Lovelace Langlinais of Lafayette and Michael Langlinais and his wife, Ann of Cow Island; along with many other family members.

“A good woman is hard to find, and worth far more than diamonds.” Proverbs 31:10 and Jeannie was THAT! A good woman – daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, teacher, and friend! She will be missed by so many, but they will continue to celebrate her life, living it the way she would have wanted – with Jesus, dance, laughter, and love.

Join in the celebration of Jeannie’s life on Friday, June 9th at Vincent Funeral Home in Kaplan from 8am until 2pm. The Rosary will be said at 11am and the Memorial Service will begin at 1pm.

The family extends a special thanks to Bridgeway Hospice for the loving care they provided to Jeannie. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Bridgeway Hospice.

“And He will wipe away every tear from their eyes; and there will no longer be any death; there will no longer be any mourning, or crying, or pain;" Revelation 21:4

