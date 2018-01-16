Eula Mae Jones

November 5, 1928 ~ January 15, 2018

Abbeville—Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Abbeville United Methodist Church honoring the life of Eula Mae Primeaux Jones, 89, who died Monday, January 15, 2018 at Eastridge Nursing Center. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Pastor Dr. Rev. Mollie McGee officiating the services.

Eula is survived by her sons, Patrick Lee Jones and wife Linda of Abbeville, and Jack Allen Jones of New Orleans; daughters, Lona J. Huval and husband Ray of Marrero, and Carolyn J. Sagrera and husband Brent of Abbeville; sister, Agnes P. Prince; ten grandchildren; and twenty-four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence William Jones; son, Lawrence “Larry” Jones; parents, Theodore Primeaux and the former Adele Desormeaux; and sisters, Bernice P. Detraz and Ruby P. Demarcy.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 1:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

The Jones’ family would like to thank the staff of Eastridge Nursing Center and Hospice of Acadiana for their dedication and love while caring for their mother.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.