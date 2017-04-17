ABBEVILLE — Memorial services for Eva Mae Warfield, 74, will be 12 Noon Tuesday April 18 2017 at 801 S. John Hardy Drive with the entrance and parking on Sunshine Drive.

Eva, born in Kaplan, and a resident of Abbeville, passed away Sunday April 16, 2017 in a Lafayette hospital.

She was a U.S. Army Veteran. Eva loved arts and crafts, especially sewing and crocheting. She kept an open heart and an open home. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, to not only her own, but also to many of her children’s friends as well.

She is survived by her husband Glen L. Warfield Jr. of Abbeville; her daughters Kimberly Lattin and husband Tim of Griswold, CT, Catherine Warfield of Abbeville; sister Mary Gary of Abbeville, and 7 grandchildren Brianna, Kendra, Shaye, Aubrey, Morgan, Canaan, and Dakota.

She is preceded in death by her parents Iby and Euranie Bertrand Dartez, her son Glen L. Warfield III, and 10 siblings.

