June 28, 1925 ~ October 7, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Eve Amelia Greene Noel, 94, who died Monday, October 7, 2019 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Walter Greene, Lovelace Greene, Jr., Samuel Greene, Richard Greene, Joshua Greene and Zachary Dubois.

She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Olton “Nick” Octave Noel; parents, George Greene and the former Marie Motty; four sisters, Lucile Pere, Irene Hanks, Mary Lou Griffin and Laura Hanks; and eight brothers, Warren Greene, William Greene, Walter Greene, Marion Greene, Preston Greene, Roy Greene, Lovelace Greene and Presley Greene.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church.

The Noel Family extends a heartfelt appreciation to Hope Hospice for their support; also to her sitter, Genevieve Touchet for her loving care.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.