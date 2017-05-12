January 9, 1926 ~ May 11, 2017

COW ISLAND — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 12, 2017 at St. Anne Catholic Church honoring the life of Ewell J. Hebert, 91, who died Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Matthew Barzare officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons, Timothy Hebert, Corey Landry, Jacob Landry, Justin Landry, Chanse Hebert, Blake McBride, Peyton Broussard, and Collin Hebert.

Ewell leaves happy memories in the hearts of many. Most important was his devotion to wife and family. His heart was broken and his life never the same after his wife of seventy years passed away ten months ago. As a father, his simple love of God and the Catholic Church kept him praying and attending mass, and serving as an unwavering example to his family.

Ewell was a gentle and kind man who passed on the value of hard work to his children. He loved working as a rice and cattle farmer. Not wanting to completely retire after fifty years, he continued for as long as he could helping in the fields with his tractor and then tending to his cows on his gator. Throughout his life, he never forgot and enjoyed telling stories of his service in the Navy during WWII. His life-long love of Cajun music was even more evident as his strength failed, but not his singing ability.

He is survived by his two sons, Ronald Hebert and his wife, Clara of Cow Island and Steve Hebert and his wife, Lerdy of Cow Island; two daughters, Vicky and her husband, Curtis Landry of Perry and Mary Beth and her husband, Bryan McBride of Crowley; one sister, Zula Frederick of Meaux; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Zula Mae Meaux Hebert; one daughter, Judy Bernard; parents, Lionel Hebert and the former Edole Boudreaux; one brother, Iris “Pep” Hebert; one sister, Audrey Jerome; and one grandson, Dwayne Hebert.

The family would like to express special thanks to Juanita Landry, Toppie Landry, and Laura Stelly for their compassionate care, and also gratitude to Hospice of Acadiana and the staff at Pelican Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Anne Catholic Church, 17315 Lionel Road, Abbeville, Louisiana 70510, on Friday, May 12, 2017 from 9:00 AM until the services with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Hebert family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.