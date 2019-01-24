Farrell Campbell Lewis was born on September 8, 1963 to the union of Rudolph Campbell, Jr. and Gaynell Robinson Campbell in Abbeville, La.

She departed this earth on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center with her husband by her side. She was a devoted wife of 30 years to Gregory Lewis.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rudolph Campbell, Jr. and her mother, Gaynell Robinson Campbell; maternal grandparents: Webber Robinson, Sr., and Myrtle Lyons Robinson; Uncle Webber Robinson, Jr.; paternal grandparents: Rudolph Campbell, Sr. and Vernice Joiner Campbell.

She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Gregory Lewis; children in love: Quintin (Tashana), LaRae (Twayne) and Alex (Adrina); Uncle Wade (Catherine); mother in love: Lorena (Larry); 2 brothers: Graylin (Deena), Allen (Carla); 3 sisters: Rulanda (Aaron), Dione (Michael) and Nicole (Aidan); 6 Godchildren. A host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Lighthouse for Jesus Ministries, Inc. from 8 am until religious services at 10am. She will be laid to rest at Pleasant Green Cemetery in Abbeville, La. Condolences may be sent to the family at Desselle Funeral Home (jrose@dessellefuneralhome.com) or Lighthouse for Jesus Ministries, Inc. 6526 Chiasson Road Abbeville, La 70510.

Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home, owners Theophilus and Jonathan Rose.