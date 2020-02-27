ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial for Farrell DesOrmeaux will be held at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:30PM with Father François officiating. Burial will be followed at St. Alphonsus Cemetary in Maurice, LA.

Visitation will be at David Funeral Home of Abbeville on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 8:00AM until time of services with a recitation of the rosary at 11:00AM.

Farrell DesOrmeaux, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Lafayette General Medical Center at the age of eighty-five. He was born on May 31, 1934, in Erath, Louisiana, as the youngest child of Huval DesOrmeaux and Esperie Richard of Erath, Louisiana. His only sister was the late Elva Jane Sonnier of Franklin, Louisiana. He was a graduate of Erath High School and afterward served in the National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Ellen Babineaux DesOrmeaux of Saint Martinville, Louisiana, who he married on October 27, 1951, and they spent the next sixty-eight years together. He resided in Erath for thirty eight years and later moved to Abbeville, Louisiana. He was a parishioner of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church in Abbeville. Farrell and Ellen loved to travel and spend time with their family. He enjoyed horse racing and playing cards with his friends.

Farrell is survived by his daughter, Janice Stakes, and her husband, George Larry Stakes of Abbeville; his son, Thomas Farrell DesOrmeaux, and his wife, Kendra Hultgren DesOrmeaux of Baton Rouge; his daughter, Karen Ayo, and her husband Ted Lee Ayo of Abbeville; his daughter, Anne Asbill and her husband, Stephen Carter Asbill of Lafayette; his daughter, Jeannine Kelly of Abbeville; his daughter, Mary Katherine Breaux, and her husband Michael Wayne Breaux of Lafayette; his son, Kenny David DesOrmeaux and his wife Jamie Sullivan DesOrmeaux of Abbeville; his late son Mark Robert DesOrmeaux and his wife Adonna Broussard; nineteen grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren who were the absolute pride and joy of his life.

Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons.

