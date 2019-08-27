Fay Marie Duke of Melissa, Texas passed away on August 22, 2019 at the age of 73.

She was born on May 15, 1946 to Sidney Huval and Rita (Broussard) Huval in Abbeville, Louisiana. Fay was an elementary school teacher dedicated to educating young minds in Houston, Texas for over forty years. In 2011, Fay then chose to retire from education and relocate to Melissa, Texas to spend time with her grandson, daughter, and son-in-law. She was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugarland, Texas.

Fay was survived by her daughter, Emilie Rodriguez and husband, Adam of Melissa, Texas; grandchild, Alexander Emile Rodriguez of Melissa, Texas; brother, Ray Huval and wife, Lona “Candy” of Westwego, Louisiana; sister-in-law, Elda Huval of Maurice, Louisiana; and numerous other loving family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Rita Huval; grandchild, Aiden Joseph Rodriguez; brothers, Wade Huval and Blaise Huval.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Allen, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Monday evening from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with a rosary service beginning at 7:00 p.m.