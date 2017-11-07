April 7, 1940 ~ November 6, 2017

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Fayda Marie Landry Maturin, 77, who died Monday, November 6, 2017. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Father Michael Richard officiating the services.

Ms. Fayda never met a stranger. She was known as “Gammy” not only to her only grandchild, Chloe, but to many others as well. She was a devoted Catholic who loved to pray the rosary and spent much time at holy hour. Fayda was a large part of the St. Mary Magdalen community and will be sadly missed.

Fayda is survived by her son, Troy James Maturin and his wife the former Kimberly Lavergne of Wright; granddaughter, Chloe Maturin of Wright; brother, Leroy Joseph Landry and his wife Edna Mae of New Iberia.

She was preceded in death by her father, Cleus Landry; and mother, Lilly Duhon Landry.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 10:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, November 9, 2017 from 8:00 AM until 10:45 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

