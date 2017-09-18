LAFAYETTE — Memorial services will be held on Friday, October 13, 2017, at a 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Faye Isabelle L. Broussard, 78, who passed away on Friday, September 15, 2017 at her residence in Lafayette. A full and more detailed obituary will be published the week preceding the service.

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811 is in charge of arrangements.