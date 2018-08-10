August 10, 1931 ~ August 9, 2018

ABBEVILLE — Private services were held honoring the life of Flora Belle Trahan Luquette, 86, who died Thursday, August 9, 2018 at Eastridge Nursing Center.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Lovelace Luquette, Sr.; three sons, Lovelace Luquette, Jr. and his wife Trudi of Lafayette, Kenneth James Luquette and his wife Judy of Abbeville, and Robert John Luquette and his wife Michelle of Destin, FL; two daughters, Mooney Moss of Abbeville, and Theresa Luquette of Abbeville; daughter-in-law, Wanda Luquette of Abbeville; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and two sisters, Janie Cathcart of New Braunfels, TX, and Suzanne Weekly of Gueydan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulice Trahan and the former Lillian Breaux; son, David Wayne Luquette; son-in-law, Greg Moss; two brothers, Harry and Francis; and sister, Savannah.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.