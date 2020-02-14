January 26, 1921 ~ February 12, 2020

ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Florence Broussard Rageur, 99, who died Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Whealdon Estates. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services.

Florence is survived by her three daughters, Elizabeth Smith and her husband Steven, Therese Keel and her husband Roy, and Flo Hagen and her husband Ken; daughter-in-law, Kathy Rageur; grandchildren, Michele Staggs, Julia Perkins, Elise Rageur, Angela Leonards, Benjamin Kendrick and Keith Norris; six great grandchildren; and sister, Frances Bickham.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Rageur, Jr.; son, John S. Rageur, III; grandson, Danny Maranto; and siblings, Earl Broussard, R.F. Broussard, C.L. Broussard, Eunice Duchamp, Heloise Broussard, Marjorie Broussard, Sister Marie Therese, Irene DeHart, Lolo Sonnier, and Dibby Faulk.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10:30 AM until 12:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.