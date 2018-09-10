February 28, 1931 ~ August 28, 2018

KAPLAN — Wake services will be conducted for Florine Joiner Gamble of Kaplan on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM at Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan. She will await the resurrection in the Inglewood Cemetery in Inglewood, California.

On Tuesday morning at 2:00 AM, the death angel visited Eastridge Nursing Home and bore the soul of our loved one, Sis. Florine Joiner Gamble. Sis. Florine was born on February 28, 1931 in Kaplan, Louisiana to Mr. Arthur Joiner and Mrs. Eva Mouton Joiner. She was reared in Kaplan and later moved to Los Angeles and lived there for more than 30 years. She met and married her husband, Curtis Gamble. They owned and operated Curtis Gamble Realty and several Board and Care Homes in Los Angeles for many years. After retirement they decided to move to Las Vegas where they remained until Mr. Gamble’s death. Mrs. Florine then decided to move back home in Kaplan to be with her family. She and her sister, Mrs. Belle would often be seen riding and visiting friends together. She has been a resident with her sister in Eastridge Nursing Home for several years.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one daughter, Gwendolyn H. Rice (Ernest Sr.) of Abbeville; three step-daughters, Lois G. Grundy of Lancaster, TX, Thelma McCoy of Dallas, TX, and Yvonne Haynes of Dallas, TX; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Minor Wright of Abbeville; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Eva Mouton Joiner; her husband, Curtis Gamble; three sisters, Annie Mae J. Grogan, Doris J. Wright, and Mary Belle J. Duhon; one brother, Arthur Joiner, Jr.; two brothers-in-law, Murray Grogan, Sr. and Dennis Duhon; five sisters-in-law, Thelma Joiner, Robbie Lee Hill, Pearl Billips, Faye Stewart, and Lurline Jordan; one step-son, Curtis Gamble, Jr.; two step-granddaughters, Penny LeGendee and Francis Neal; and two nephews, Larry Grogan and Wayne Grogan.