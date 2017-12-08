November 27, 1935 ~ December 7, 2017

KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Friday, December 8, 2017 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Florine Luquette Meaux, 82, who passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Nicholas DuPre’ officiating the services.

She is survived by her two sons, Dexter Meaux and his wife, Roxane of Abbeville and Kenneth Meaux and his wife, Laurie of Springdale, AR; five daughters, Renella and her husband, David Guidry of Leroy, Charlene and her husband, Paul Trahan of Kaplan, Joanice Meaux of Lafayette, Janice Meaux of Lafayette, and Colette of Maurice; eleven grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Pershing Meaux; her parents, Odeon Luquette and the former Alida Trahan; and one brother, Irby Luquette.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, December 8, 2017 from 9:00 AM until services with a rosary being prayed at 2:00 PM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Meaux family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.