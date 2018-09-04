December 30, 1960 ~ September 2, 2018

MAURICE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at St. Alphonsus Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Floyd Wade Vincent, 57, who died Sunday, September 2, 2018 at Heart Hospital of Lafayette.

He will be laid to rest at St. Alphonsus Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services. Pallbearers will be Jody Prejean, Lon Hargrave, Clint Peltier, Sr., Ken Hebert, Terry Johnfroe and Sterling Callahan.

Floyd was a devoted husband, father, son and brother. As the owner of Vincent Donut King he had a passion for providing donuts and talking to his customers.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jo Ann Hebert Vincent of Abbeville; daughter, Natasha Vincent Prejean and her husband Jody of Abbeville; mother, Lurby Richard Vincent of Abbeville; and a sister, Tammy Trahan and her husband Ray of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Louis Vincent; paternal grandparents, Gaston and Katie Vincent; and maternal grandparents, Claby and Evie Richard.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 from 9:30 AM until 2:30 PM when the procession departs for the church. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 AM.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.