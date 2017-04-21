Frances Broussard Girouard

October 26, 1922 - April 20, 2017

“il essuiera toutes les larmes”

KAPLAN — On Thursday, April 20, 2017, Frances passed peacefully in her home, shaded by the dozens of oak trees on her 100-acre farm in Cossinade, near Kaplan. “Sis” lived life to the fullest every day of her 94 years, and never passed up an opportunity for adventure. At 16 years old, she secretly wed the love of her life, Rustum “Mott” Girouard, Sr., who precedes her death. Also preceding her in death are her parents, Therese and Elue Broussard; sister, Alice Joyce “Nookie” Leblanc; brother, Elue Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Dr. Dexter Gary; and grandchild, Anthony; as well as her longtime card-playing group of girlfriends: Martha, Shirley, Liz and Juanette. She is survived by four sons, Dr. Ernest (Alice), Boyd (Betty), Ted (Deborah), and Greg (Tracey); two daughters, Phyllis Lormand (Hubert) and Leah Mosing (Brad); 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

Despite all of the hardships she faced in life, Sis was determined to always find an occasion to laugh, and laugh deeply. She accomplished this through traveling with family and friends, embracing all challenges she and Mott faced on the farm, and giving each of her seven children a most unique and cherished childhood. In addition, Sis was involved with Kaplan’s Mardi Gras krewe, Chic-a-la-pie, served as a Catholic Daughter for 60 years, and worked as manager of Westside Grocery Store, all while raising a family. She was the ultimate master of multitasking.

Frances continued to stay active late into her years. When she wasn’t worrying about her seven children and their families, Sis enjoyed watching professional sports. Among her favorites were Michelle Kwan’s ice skating performances, Nadal and Federer tennis matches, and LSU football. Because she was an avid and passionate reader, she kept her memory sharp, and was often consulted with forgotten names or events. Sis read regularly until late at night and into the early morning hours. On top of all of these traits listed, this amazing woman could drink anyone under the table, cook impeccable meals, and kept Cajun traditions and culture alive. As a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, characterized by her contagious and unforgettable laugh, Frances jet-skied and cartwheeled her way through life, remaining humble, and ever graceful and gracious. Most of all, Frances had great strength. The strength with which she faced life shall always persist as an inspiration for all who knew her.

“It is not how much you do, but how much love you put in the doing.” –Mother Theresa. Thank you to Sis’ loving caregivers, nurses, and a special nurse practitioner.

Visitation will be at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church in Kaplan on April 22, 2017 at 10:00 AM, with the rosary prayed at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Paul Bienvenu officiating the services. Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan is in charge of the arrangements. A celebration of Frances’ life will take place at a later date.

