January 31, 1940~ February 16, 2019

Funeral services were held for Francis Romero on Monday, February 18, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church in Gueydan honoring the life of Francis Romero, 79, who died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at his residence in Maurice after a lengthy illness surrounded by his family. He will be laid to rest at Pitre Cemetery in Kaplan.

He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Evelyn Dubois Romero; three children, James Romero (Melissa Cearley, Juanita Romero and Kathy Bourgeois (the late Joseph); step children, Farrel J. Henry, Donna H. Gary (Russel) and Lee J. Henry (Karla); grandchildren, Carl Romero (Maci), Rachael Boudoin (Jason Babineaux), Jeremy Boudoin (Jennie), Shanera Boudoin (Jacob Labit), Victoria Paige Romero, David Landry (Danielle) Kesha Landry (Karomie Pigott I), John Mire and Cody Mire; step-grandchildren, Kelby Henry Shelly Henry, Erin Sarver (Matt); great-grandchildren, Hailey Langley, Alyssa Romero, Averie Romero, Josh Duhon, Chole Duhon, Garrett Romero, Hunter Labit, Emma Labit, Austin Landry, Delanie Landry and Karomie Pigott II.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Mae Pirran; his father, Ozmae Romero; sister, Lula R. Faulk and son, Joseph Romero.

He attended school in Leroy and Meaux. At the age of 18, he was employed by Broussard Brothers driving a tug boat. In the late 70s, he was a self-employed contractor building new homes and remodeling old ones. He did this until he retired in January 2002. His passion was his garden and his fruit trees. When someone visited Francis, you would leave with fruits and vegetables. He loved to travel to Branson every year and go camping at the state parks.

The family would like to thank the staff at Abbeville General Hospital and the workers at Lamm Family Care Hospice group for all the love and care that was given to our loved one during his battle with cancer. Thank you to all the friends who supported us during our time of sorrow and pain.

Condolences to the family may be sent at mathewsandsonfuneralhome.net.