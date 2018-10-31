LAFAYETTE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 2, 2018, at St Genevieve Catholic Church in Lafayette for Francis V. “Pappy” Landry, 94, who passed away on October 30, 2018, at Lafayette General Medical Center.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 1st and continue on Friday, November 2nd at 9:00 am until time of service at 2:00 pm. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm on Thursday, November 1st. Father Rex Broussard will officiate at the Funeral Mass. Gift bearers will be Francis’ daughters, Karyn Wagner and Laurie Singletary. Interment will follow the funeral mass at Calvary Cemetery in Lafayette.

Francis was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was born in Milton, Louisiana where the love for his Cajun family heritage began. Francis’ life journey took him to various places - Houston, Algiers, Ennis, and back to Houston, but his heart always drew him back to his Cajun roots. Most of his life was lived in Lafayette, where he and his wife Billie raised 7 children.

As a child, Francis helped his father tend a pontoon bridge on the Vermilion River between Milton and Abbeville. It was this small income from tending the bridge that saved the family’s land in Vermilion Parish in the midst of The Depression. It was in his childhood years in Vermilion Parish where many of his cherished lifelong friendships were established and blood relationships strengthened through shared hardship. Francis served in the Navy in WW II as a torpedoman second-class and was Honorably Discharged in 1945. After his discharge, he attended SLI where was a member of the TKP fraternity and the boxing team, and participated in other organizations.

In 1946, Francis met the love of his life, Billie DeJean. He was a patient at St Anne’s Infirmary in Lafayette, and she worked as a nurse’s aide who provided care for him. In 1948, Francis went to work for the Southern Pacific Railroad, a career that would last 35 years. Francis started as a Fireman when steam locomotives were still in operation. He was named Union Local Chairman, a position where he represented fellow employees. As his career progressed, he transitioned to diesel engineer, and was eventually promoted to Road Foreman of Engines. It was during this time that he was given the nickname “Pappy.” With the promotion, came job relocation, first to Ennis, Texas, then to Houston, then finally back to his homeland - Cajun Country - Lafayette. His expertise was recognized nationally - he became a Rules-and-Training Officer, with jurisdiction from New Orleans to San Francisco. He retired from the Southern Pacific at 59 years of age.

Not simply one to enjoy retirement, he decided to enter the realm of politics, where he with his wife Billie at his side, walked the entire district, attending Mass every day during the campaign, which led to a victory by the slightest of margins -24 votes. He was immensely popular for his no-nonsense fiscal responsibility. Among his accomplishments were grand-scale improvements to Brown Park, numerous road and drainage projects, and responsibility for securing initial funding for the I-10/Louisiana Avenue interchange. Throughout his three terms he was able to bring the Northside into being the center of resurgence, benefiting Lafayette as a whole. As City Councilman, he also served as liaison to Canada, France, England, and Belgium, and traveled there several times. His fluency in French served him well in diplomatic relations with those countries. He prided himself in being the liaison to the Parks and Recreation Department where he was involved in Special Olympics.

In 2000, after his retirement, Pappy returned to the place he was born, Vermilion Parish, where he and his life-long sweetheart Billie, built a cottage along the Vermilion River, aptly named “Chalet Pont Flotant,” which means House by the Floating Bridge. He became more involved in the Knights of Columbus and American Legion Post 69, where he served as Chaplain from 2000 until 2018. He was also a member of the prestigious 40 & 8 Veterans organization. He and Billie also remained active in their senior years, capturing the City Club Dancing Championship in 1998. Pappy and Billie served as the King and Queen of Golden Age in 2000. He also belonged to the Lafayette Senior Men’s Golf Association. Throughout his years he forged many friendships and was called on often for his wisdom and advice. Pappy’s passion for the Cajun-French Heritage, was reflected in his constant research and involvement with organizations like CODAFIL. Pappy and Billie redesigned the Landry Family Crest, merging several prior versions and documenting its meaning in conjunction with the Celebration of the Acadian Expulsion.

Pappy and Billie raised 7 children, 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Their strong faith, coupled with constant prayer and the Marion Devotion served as their sense of comfort which kept them grounded in God’s will, and provided a fitting example for their children and friends. Pappy was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the St Genevieve Usher Society; while his wife Billie served in the Catholic Daughters for 40 years. Pappy and Billie’s main parental objective was to ensure all of their children were provided a Catholic education, made possible by selfless sacrifices on their part.

Pappy was preceded in death by his parents, Romuald and Estelle Bordeaux Landry; his sister, Nona Landry Bonin; his daughter, Billie Frances “Sue” Landry, and his son, Bryan Layne Landry.

Pappy is survived by his wife Billie DeJean Landry of 70 years; his son Terry and his wife Penny from Denham Springs, La; his daughter Karyn and her husband Larry Wagner from San Antonio; his daughter Laurie and her husband Larry Singletary from Sunset; his son Dean Landry and his wife Dena from Lafayette; and his son Kent Landry and his wife Michelle from Youngsville.

Pallbearers will be Terry Landry, Dean Landry, Kent Landry, Drew Landry, Dean Landry Jr., and Aaron Wagner. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dustin Landry, Ethan Wagner, Jacob Wagner, Chase Landry and Larry Landry.

