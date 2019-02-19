October 10, 1935 ~ February 17, 2019

DELCAMBRE —A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at an 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Our Lady of The Lake Church - Delcambre honoring the life of Frank James Whittle, 83, who died Sunday, February 17, 2019. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery with Rev. John “Buddy” Breaux officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Thomas Whittle, David Whittle, Seth Whittle, Kansas Swope and Sonny Esteve.

Frank is survived by his two sons, David Whittle of New Iberia, and Thomas Whittle and his wife Janice of Abbeville; daughter, Liza Whittle of Metairie; six grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Lena Whittle; son, Eddie Michael Whittle; parents, Gilbert James Whittle, Sr. and the former Editha Gauthier; two brothers, John James Whittle and Gilbert James Whittle, Jr.; and sister, Grace LeBlanc Migues.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 8:00 AM until 10:30 AM when the procession will depart for the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.