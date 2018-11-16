January 9, 1942 - November 9, 2018

Homegoing services will be celebrated for Mr. Frederick Christopher Newton on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 11:00 at Kinchen Funeral Home in Abbeville, LA. Pastor John Allen will be the officiant.

Captain Frederick Christopher Newton was born on January 9, 1942 to the union of the late Frederick William Newton and Anna B. Gaskins. He was employed with Za­pata Haynie in Intracoastal City for over 42 years. He served as the captain of the Raccoon Point, Q.O. Dunn, Cote Blanche Bay, and Berwick Bay boats.

“Freddie” as he was affectionately known, spent some of his most memorable times at the casino. His famous Pick 3 and Pick 4 numbers, the Lottery, and Lotto was his favorite pasttimes. Of course, his best memories that he often referred to were the years he fished for Zapata Haynie, which later became Omega Protein.

He leaves to cherish many memories are his wife of 20 years, Doris G. Newton; four daughters, Moneet (Tony) Powers of Crofton, Maryland, Carol Henry of Upper Morlboro, Maryland, Ann (Carroll) Harcum and Shala Harris of San Antonio, Texas; 3 sons, Frederick M. Newton and Tyrone Newton of Heatsville, Virginia and Courtney Harris of San Antonio, Texas; 2 grandchildren, Maya Powers and Ari Henry; 2 great grandchildren, Zion and Messiah; 4 sisters, Viola (Gerald) Brown and Christine New­ton of Richmond, Virginia; Dora Nutt and Mamie (Leroy) Carter of Heatsville, Virgin­ia;; 1 brother, Joseph Newton of Urvana, Virginia; 1 aunt, Dorothy Christian of

Bergis, Virginia; father-in-law, Earliest (Wilma) Green; sisters-in-law, Linda (Shawn) Vallot, Denise (Cornelius) King, Barbara Baudoin and Earline Arceneaux of Abbeville, LA, Debra Green and Trina Green of Baton Rouge, LA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick W. Newton and Anna B. Gaskins; 1 brother, Thomas Newton; and 1 daughter, Sherill Newton.

Viewing will begin at 9:00 and end 11:00.

