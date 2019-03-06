Funeral services for Fr. Joe Breaux

Funeral services will be held on Saturday for the Rev. O. Joe Breaux, 76, who died Tuesday at his Lafayette home.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas.

He’s survived by his sisters, nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

According to his obituary, he was a native of Bellevue and resident of Lafayette all his life. He was ordained was ordained to the Priesthood on June 1, 1968. He was employed by the Diocese of Lafayette until his retirement. He was Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Maurice, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Leroy, St. Theresa Catholic Church, Duson, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Iberia, St. Leo Catholic Church, Leonville and St. Edmond Catholic Church, Lafayette. He taught and was Chaplain at St. Louis High School, Lake Charles, Rayne Catholic High School, Rayne, Notre Dame High School, Crowley, St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette, Teurlings High School, Lafayette. Father Joe was also Coordinator at Cursillo Center of the Diocese of Lafayette.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s Southside location on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 1PM to 6PM and on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 8 AM until time of service.

A Rosary will be prayed at St. Thomas More High School on Friday at 6:45 p.m.

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE-600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811