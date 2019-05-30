January 30, 1956 - May 27, 2019

Gale Perrin Graham, 63, a lifelong resident of Erath passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 27th, 2019.

A service celebrating her life will he held this Saturday, June 1, 2019 art l’Eglise reception hall located at 3203 J Alcee Rd, Abbeville 70510 from 3pm-6pm. Ms. Graham is survived by her daughter, Patricia Frederick amazing son-in-law Dustin and beloved and very spoiled grandchildren Megan and Addison; all of Erath. They are joined in grief by Patricia’s brother, Bryan Perrin – a son that Ms. Graham lovingly and selflessly gave up for adoption 48 years ago; as well as Bryan’s amazing wife Jeri, beautiful daughter Gabrielle and his lovely step sons. Ms. Graham is also survived a large and beautiful family. Her sister in law Grace Perrin (wife of Huey) of Lafayette and their children: Van, Azealia, and Ivan. Her other sister in law Carmen Guidry Person (wife of Roland Perrin, Sr) also of Lafayette, and their other children: Katherine, Susan, Mary Ellen, and Michael. She is also survived by her husband’s daughter Theresia Dartez, and her husband Bernell of Sabine Pass, Texas and her children Kaci and Taylor as well as her husband’s other grandchild Kristina Graham of Terrell Texas and her two daughters: Shelby and Gracie.

Ms. Graham was proceeded in death and gloriously welcomed into heaven by her husband, Rev. Riley “Chili” Graham, originally of Groves, Texas and 45 year resident of Erath, LA. Her parents: father, Gladu Perrin and mother Egles Dubois Perrin, both of Henry. She is also proceeded by her brother and godfather Roland Perrin, Sr. and her other brother Huey Perrin; both of Lafayette; as well as her mother’s only brother Felix Dubois. She was also welcomed to heaven’s gates by her favorite nephew Roland “Flip” Perrin, Jr and great-nephew Brad Daigle who saved countless lives through the act of organ donation. She was also proceeded by her very dear friends and brothers and Christ, Elery “Slim” Landry and Andrus “Coon” Hebert, both of Erath.

Her love of music and people will live on in her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She would want everyone to remember that it costs nothing to be kind and to not waste our tears on her. She is where she has always wanted to be since she bowed her head one summer afternoon in 1988. She has fought the good fight and finished her race. To her grandchildren especially, she would want to remind them that they will be together again soon… but hopefully not too soon. To take their time. Continue to be great. She will live on in all of our hearts until it is her turn to greet us.