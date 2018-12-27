August 29, 1925 ~ December 20, 2018

KAPLAN — Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Garland Stelly, 93, who died Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Abbeville General Hospital. He was laid to rest at St. Anne Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers were Marty Hebert, Wyatt Garrard, Grady Dumond, Gaige Trahan, Kohner Trahan, and Shannon Trahan. Paul Broussard and Carol Trahan served as honorary pallbearers.

Garland was a lifelong Rice Farmer in Vermilion Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1942. He was also a lifetime member of the Cattlemen’s Association. He belonged to many other social organizations including the ASCS and Democratic Committees, as well as the FHA Board and the Rice Council.

He is survived by his two grandchildren, Bobbie Lane Trahan of Johnson Bayou and Shannon Carol Trahan and his wife, Michelle of Devers, TX; four great grandchildren, Wyatt Garrard, Gaige Trahan, Kohner Trahan, and Caleb Tripp; his companion, Norma Gaspard of Forked Island; and his son-in-law, Carol Trahan of Johnson Bayou.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Willa Mae Stelly; one son, Karl Stelly; one daughter, Phyllis Trahan; his parents, Ned Stelly and the former Annie Mae Broussard; one sister, Oline Broussard; and his godchild, Marshall Hebert.

The visitation was observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, December 21, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, December 22, 2018 from 8:00 AM until the services.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Stelly family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.