KAPLAN — Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan honoring the life of Garre Abshire, 64, who died Wednesday, November 7, 2018 in Kaplan. Reverend Farley Painter will be officiating the services.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Christine Abshire of Kaplan; his son, Seth Abshire and his wife, Tara of Kaplan; two grandsons, Cullen Richard and Ryker Abshire of Kaplan; his mother, Shirley Mae Abshire of Kaplan; two sisters, Krisen Abshire of Kaplan and Rhonda Davis of Mississippi; and one brother, Carson Abshire of Kaplan.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Aleah Abshire; his father, Ovelton Abshire; and his three brothers, Timmy Abshire, Teddy Abshire, and Joseph Brent Abshire.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 1:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 11:00 AM.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Abshire family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.