DELCAMBRE –Gary J. “T-Boy” Smith, Jr., 47, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 in Vermilion parish. He was born in Vermilion parish on September 9, 1969 to the late Gary Sr. and Kaye Gary Smith.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 19, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Louis Richard officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

The funeral home will open on Thursday from 2:00 pm until 10:00 pm with a rosary being recited at 7:00pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 am on Friday until the service time.

T-Boy, as he was better known, was a hardworking and fun loving man. He enjoyed working and always made a point to keep busy. T-Boy worked as the foreman for a local tower company for over twenty years. In his younger days, T-Boy discovered his love for shrimping and it was a hobby he kept up for the rest of his life. He especially enjoyed being out on the water with family and friends doing what he loved. T-Boy had an amazing sense of humor and loved to clown around. He could have the entire room cracking up from a joke in no time at all. T-Boy had many passions which included hunting, fishing and playing pool; but he loved spending time with his family more than anything else. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, he will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-eight years, Carol Guilbeaux Smith; children, Cody Menard, Derrick Menard and wife Brittany Clostio, Braydon Gary, and Mariah Smith and husband Dustyn Peltier all of New Iberia, Michelena Broussard and husband Thomas, Jr. of Hammond, and Rose Gary and Eric Romero who he loved as his own children; sister Tina Hebert and husband Joe Pellerin of New Iberia; and grandchildren, Jayden Menard, Gunner Broussard, and Adalyn Menard.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kevin "Smitty" Smith; maternal and paternal grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Pallbearers will be Braydon Gary, Derrick Menard, Cody Menard, T-Brian Billiot, Jerrel Tauzin, Thomas Broussard, Eric Romero, Glenn Gary, and Drey Touchard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Roland Fruge, Carlton Smith, Kelly Duplantis, Gordon Gary, Sr., Dustyn Peltier, and Perry Pellerin,Sr.

