Gay M. Hanks

September 5, 1931 ~ September 3, 2019

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Gay Mariast Hanks, 87, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her children early Tuesday morning, September 3, two days before her 88th birthday. She was laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Bill Ruskoski officiating the services.

Gay was born in Lafayette, LA, attended school in Kaplan and in the third grade started at Sacred Heart Academy in Grand Coteau, LA where she attended throughout her college years. She married Tingy in 1951 and they had six children.

Gay fought valiantly since December, just like she did throughout her life for causes important to her. Gay was groundbreaking in the areas of charitable contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Christian Who Care in Kaplan and was a leader in the formation of the environmental group, Vermilion Association to Protect the Environment. Many of her accolades can be found in the book Women Pioneers of the Louisiana Environmental Movement.

Gay never met a stranger or walked away from a challenge to assist anyone in need. Gay instilled in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren the things most important to her: charity, tenacity, and unconditional love.

She is survived by her children, Steve, Cathy, Patricia, Timothy and Elizabeth (Buffy). She has eight grandchildren, Angela Robertson, Libby Airhart, Adrienne Bourgeois, Yancey Hanks, Charlotte Cobb, Avery Hanks, and Axel Bailey, and five great grandchildren, Grace and Elise Roberston and Ryker, Jackson and Amelie Airhart and one sister, Jo Jo Sonnier of Scott.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert (Tingy) Hanks, her daughter, Angela, and her grandson, Sean.

The family would like to thank Steve Abshire, MD for the many years of personal care he provided, and to Bridgeway Hospice, particularly Brenda Melancon, RN and Jill Cranfill, RN. Words cannot express the gratitude for Chelsea Fields, for the dedication and loving care she provided for over three years.

The family requested that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the procession departs for the church at 9:45 AM.

All funeral arrangements were conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Hanks family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.