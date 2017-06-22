March 18, 1952 - June 21, 2017

KAPLAN — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Gaylan "Scoop" Trahan, 65, who passed away on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

Gaylan became a passionate crawfish and cattle farmer after his employment with Unocal for 32 years. He was a true handyman and there was nothing he couldn't fix. He was a hard worker and a great role model. Scoop never met a stranger and he definitely had a contagious laugh. He loved music, LSU football, Mardi Gras, hunting, and fishing. Family meant the most to him and he enjoyed having them over for Sunday meals. Gaylan will be sadly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years Wanda Trahan of Kaplan; two sons, Aaron Trahan and his wife, Brittney of Judice and David Trahan of Kaplan; two daughters, Jenny and her husband, Jodie Broussard of Kaplan and Paula and her husband, Barret LeMaire of Lafayette; two sisters, Verdine Trahan of Lafayette and Cheryl and her husband, Glynn Pierret of Judice; one brother, Carlin Trahan and his wife, Faye of Erath; and ten grandchildren, Dylan, Lauren, Gabriel, Aidan, Emma, Olivia, Jacob, Joshua, Abigial, and Amelia.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurest John Trahan and the former Daisy Mae Suire.

The family would like to thank Dr. Salman Malad, the staff of Cancer Center of Acadiana, and the staff of Heart of Hospice for providing such compassionate care.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, June 23, 2017 from 2:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 7:00 PM; Saturday, June 24, 2017 from 9:00 AM until the procession departs for the church.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Kaplan, (337) 643-7276 [Service Information 225-5276]. Condolences may be sent to the Trahan family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.