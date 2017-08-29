Funeral Services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2017 at 10:00 AM in Martin and Castille’s La Fleur de Lis Chapel in Lafayette for Gayle James Stoute, 76, who died on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton .

Reverend William Schambough, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton, will officiate the services.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Mary Lou Dubois Stoute; two daughters, Jamie Lynn Stoute Mouton and her husband, Jammie and Jessica Stoute Conner and her husband, Chad; one son, Shawn K. Stoute and his wife, Laurie; five grandchildren, Jade Mouton, Bryce Stoute, Bryant Stoute, Ariel Conner and Lestat Conner; one sister, Linda Stoute Gerard and her husband, Newby; and one brother, Danald R. Stoute and his wife, Meri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Percy and Ella Mae Corner Stoute.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy Stoute, Michael Gerard, Jude LeBlanc, Mike Richardson, Andre LeBlanc and Bryce Stoute. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Delcambre, Glen Dubois, Michael Russo and Newby Gerard.

A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 7:00 PM in Martin & Castille’s SOUTHSIDE Location.

The family requests that visitation be observed on Thursday from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM and will continue on Friday from 8:00 AM until time of service.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-SOUTHSIDE, 600 E. Farrel Rd., Lafayette, LA 70508, 337-984-2811.