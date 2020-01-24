Article Image Alt Text

Gayle Nunez

Fri, 01/24/2020 - 5:09pm

June 12, 1956 ~ January 17, 2020

ABBEVILLE — Graveside services will be held at St. Paul Cemetery honoring the life of Gayle Nunez, 63, who died Friday, January 17, 2020 at her residence. She will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Deacon Francis Cao officiating the services.
Gayle is survived by her daughter, Joy Durbin; son, John Warren; brother, Russell Carl Nunez, Jr. and his wife Angie; grandson, Tristan Durbin and numerous grandchildren; and two sisters, Cheryl Wininger and her husband Carl, and Beverly Hamlett.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell C. Nunez, Sr. and the former Odelia Rose Perry; and three brothers, Carl Nunez, Kenneth Nunez and Thomas Nunez.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.
All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the Vermilion Today for the complete story.
Advertisement

Vermilion Today

Abbeville Meridional

318 N. Main St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Phone: 337-893-4223
Fax: 337-898-9022

The Kaplan Herald

219 North Cushing Avenue
Kaplan, LA 70548

The Gueydan Journal

311 Main Street
Gueydan, LA 70542

The Abbeville Meridional Copyright © 2020