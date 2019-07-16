June 24, 1969 ~ July 11, 2019

ABBEVILLE — A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM, at Vincent Funeral Home – Abbeville honoring the life of Gena Michelle Darby, 50, who died Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Gena is survived by her father, Donald Vidalier; two daughters, Alexis Vidalier and Sophia Vidalier, both of Abbeville; three grandchildren, Joshua Breaux, Jr., Ashlyn Kay Stelly and Jaxon Joseph Stelly; sister, Katherine Werner and husband, Sean of Minot, N.D.; nieces, Madison Werner, Dylan Werner; and nephew, Roen Werner; family friends, Tabethia Suire and Belle Guidroz.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Patsy Marceaux Vidalier.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM.

