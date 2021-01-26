Gene Richard Landry, 83 years old, of Milton, Florida, passed away peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Friday, January 15, 2021.

Gene, also known as “Richard” to some, was from Abbeville, Louisiana, was a graduate of Mt. Carmel High School and a retired Master Chief in the U.S. Navy. After his Naval service he had a career in the oilfield industry working for UniCal where he also retired.

Richard is preceded in death by his sister, Laura L. LaPlace; his son, Mark Landry; his sister, Seva Landry; his brother, Joseph P. Landry; and his parents, Marie Belanger Landry and Sulie Landry.

Richard is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Sharon Landry, of Milton, Florida; a sister, Velma M. Landry, of Abbeville, Louisiana; a son, David Landry, of Foley, Alabama; a daughter, Christine (Robert) Zube, of Pace, Florida; a daughter, Jennifer (Brady) Choate, of Lafayette, Louisiana; and his grandchildren, Alaina, Erika, Racheal, Mark Jr., Katelyn, Courtney, Robert, Richard, Marie.

Services will be announced at a later date. Richard will then be laid to rest in Barrancas National Cemetery at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida. This webpage and facebook post will be updated when service arrangements have been settled. Lewis Funeral Home of Milton has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff of Vitas Healthcare for their loving compassion and care given to their husband, father and grandfather during his illness.

The family requests, memorial donations may be made, in Richard's name, to Vitas Healthcare (1230 Creighton Road, Pensacola, FL 32504.)