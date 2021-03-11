Geneva Derouen Jackson

DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mrs. Geneva D. Jackson 80, the former Geneva Derouen at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 13, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux, celebrant.

Entombment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church Mausoleum.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the church at 8:00 A.M. until the time of the service with a rosary to be recited at 9:30 A.M.

A resident of Delcambre, LA she passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at her residence.

Geneva was a member of Saint Martin de Porres Catholic Church and was the C.C.D. Coordinator for more than forty years for Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and Saint Martin de Porres Catholic Church. She was also a member of the Saint Joseph Society.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of sixty-one years, Paul Jackson of Delcambre, LA; one son, Dale (Erin Shawne) Jackson of Lafayette, LA; five daughters, Monica (Romlus) Comeaux and Dana (John) Stelly both of Humble, TX, Denise Hamilton and Valerie Jackson both of Delcambre, LA and Karen Jackson of Houston, TX; sixteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, several godchildren and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Alton Derouen and Eva Dixon Derouen; one infant daughter and two brothers, Louis Derouen and Milton Derouen.

Active Pallbearers are Damien Jackson, Brandon Stelly, Marqui Gilbert, Alfonza McCarter, Jeremiah Comeaux and Caine Hamilton.

Honorary Pallbearers are Dale Jackson, McKenzie Jackson, Romlus Comeaux, John Stelly, Cameron Jackson, Caylond Torres, Myles Brown, Caliq Jackson, Freeman Jackson, Linday Derouen, James Comeaux, Ethan Jackson and Christopher Jackson.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-369-3341) 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.