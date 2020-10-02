ABBEVILLE – A Homegoing Celebration for Gerald Bernard, 83, will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Mary’s Congregational Church, 213 South Louisiana St., Abbeville, LA. Pastor Kevin Williams will officiate the services.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM and conclude at 1:00 PM on Saturday at the church.

His earthly vessel will be laid to rest in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Abbeville, LA.

Gerald Bernard was born on Friday, September 17, 1937 to the union of the late Roger Bernard, Sr. and Nolia Arthur Bernard in Erath, LA. He was a graduate of Herod High School, Class of 1955, where he was a star quarterback.

In early adult years, he meet Shirley Plowden and they were later married on October 23, 1965 and they were blessed with four children. He then began employment with Vermilion Parish School Board. He retired after dedicating more than 30 years of service to Herod Elementary School.

He enjoyed working with youth and committed himself to mentoring them from JPTA and organized his own clean-up team for the up-keeping of the community. He continued his athleticism and love for youth by coaching girls softball and led them to national championships for many years.

Gerald confessed a hope in Christ and was a lifelong member of St. Mary Congregational Church where he served faithfully as a deacon for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his family for whom he loved to barbecue for. His many hobbies include fishing, with his son-in-law, grandsons and Hubert, watching sports and CNN religiously and riding his scooter to Cracker Barrel. He was a selfless soul, willing to help anyone, at any time, with anything they needed.

In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by six siblings, Eleanor Henderson, Rogers Bernard, Jr., Curtis Bernard, Chester Bernard, Gloria Brown, Joseph Bernard and Chester Bernard and his father and mother-in-law, Cleveland Plowden, Sr. and Nona Nolan Plowden. Gerald was transitioned from labor to reward on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in Abbeville, LA and now rests in the presence of our Lord.

Gerald leaves to celebrate his life and legacy with his wife of nearly 55 years, Shirley Ann Plowden-Bernard of Abbeville, LA; he was a loving father to his four children, Nona Powell and her husband, Alonzo, Sr., both of Lafayette, LA, Stacey Bernard, Natalie Bernard and Galen Bernard, all of Abbeville, LA; one brother, Roland Bernard of Abbeville, LA; four grandchildren, Alonzo (Royah) Powell, Jr., Gerren Powell and Drake Powell, all of Lafayette, LA, Braden Sellers of Meaux, LA; two great-grandchildren, Lei’Anni Powell and Carson Patterson; three godchildren, Karen Henderson (niece), Terry Hall and Glen Plowden, Jr., all of Abbeville, LA his in-laws, Annie Fusilier of Maurice, LA, Glen (Lucy) Plowden, Sr., Patricia Plowden and Beverly (Joseph) Butcher, all of Abbeville, LA; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends who will miss him, but comforted that “precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.”

