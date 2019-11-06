February 17, 1940 ~ November 4, 2019

ABBEVILLE—A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Gerald David Libersat, Sr., 79, who died Monday, November 4, 2019 at his residence. He will be laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery with Reverend Louis Richard officiating the services. Vocalist for the service will be Barrett Bertrand, and lectors, Shannon and Keri. Pallbearers will be Jacob, Brock and Colin Broussard, Brooks and Barrett Bertrand, and Mark Libersat.

Gerald will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends as a selfless, admirable caretaker and role model not only dedicated to his family and faith whole heartedly but also to his community, serving as past president and board member of the Abbeville Harbor and Terminal District for 31 years, Board of Directors of Bank of Abbeville, Chamber of Commerce for over 10 years, serving as president 1986-1987, Woodmen of the World Association member for over 15 years. Retired owner of Murphy’s Lease and Welding. Besides his ultimate passion toward his family, his other great passion was his love of horse racing. Throughout his 32 years in the industry he has been recognized as a leading owner and breeder with an impressive career including 159 wins, 147 second wins and 167 third place finishes. With the help of his son and trainer, Kevin Broussard, together some of their greatest accomplishments include winning 30+ year Breeder Award, along with setting numerous track records and being a leader in the industry. He has also served as president of the Louisiana Quarter Horse Breeders Association. It is with great honor his family will continue to carry on his great legacy.

He is survived by his caretaker and loving wife of 37 years, Julie; son, Kevin and his wife Jill; daughters, Keri, Shannon and Lisa; nine grandchildren, Brock, Jacob, Colin, Jenna, Anna, Kaitlyn, Kylie, Brooks and Barrett; and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, May and Murphy “Mutt” Libersat; son, Gerald “Boz” Libersat, Jr.; and brothers, Donald Libersat and Rodney Libersat.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville, 209 S. St. Charles St., on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 2:45 PM when the procession will depart for the church. A rosary being prayed at 2:00 PM.

The Libersat family would like to thank St. Joseph Hospice and Senior Helpers, along with a special thanks to Regina, Roz and Mrs. Kitty.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.vincentfuneralhome.net.

All funeral arrangements are being conducted by Vincent Funeral Home of Abbeville, (337) 893-4661.