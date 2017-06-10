ERATH — Funeral Services for Gerald J. Hardy Jr.,51, will be 10:00AM Monday June 12, 2017 in David Funeral Home of Erath with Father Michael Richard officiating. Interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville.

Visitation will be in David Funeral Home of Erath Sunday June 11, 2017 from 4:00PM until 9:00PM with recitation of the rosary at 7:00PM and will resume Monday from 8:00AM until service time.

Gerald, a native and lifelong resident of Erath, passed away Thursday June 8, 2017 in Abbeville General Hospital. He was an avid outdoorsman who lived life to the fullest. He never met a stranger.

He is survived by his fiancée Misty D. Carvell of Erath; his children Ethan J. Hardy of Lafayette, and Jade C. Hardy of Erath; his stepchildren Heaven A. Williams and Zoey-May V. Williams both of Erath; his grandson Judd S. Dever of Erath; his siblings Chris A. Hardy of Lucedale, MS, Jarred P. Hardy of Sulphur, Emeral A. Hardy, Casey J. Hardy, and Jeannette G. Hardy all of New Iberia; Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Gerald J. Hardy Sr.; his mother Shirlene L. Williams; a brother Brent P. Hardy; his paternal grandmother Jeanette LeBlanc; and Baby Hardy

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.davidfuneralhome.org

David Funeral Home of Erath is in charge of arrangements 209 E. Putnam St. Erath, LA 70533 (337) 937-0405.