PLAISANCE — Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St. Mark Baptist Church in Plaisance, LA for Mr. Gerald Joubert, 70, who passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Abbeville, LA. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Rev. Jason Rubin, Pastor of St. Mark Baptist Church, will be officiating the funeral service. Mr. Joubert was an Educator for 33 years.

Mr. Joubert’s memories are being cherished by: his wife, Ritter Jean Butler Joubert of Abbeville, LA; four sons, Gerald Joubert, Jr. of Abbeville, LA, Demetrius Joubert of Zachary, LA, Nicholas Joubert of Baton Rouge, LA and Jeffery Matthews of Houston, TX; one daughter, Latasha Jordan of Baker, LA; four brothers, Franklin Joubert of Atlanta, GA, Joe Nathan Joubert of Shreveport, LA, Marshall Joubert, III of Delaware and Terry Lee Joubert of Houston, TX; one sister, Frances Joubert of Plaisance, LA; nine grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Emily Stephens Joubert.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to10:45 a.m. at St. Mark Baptist Church.

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 907 N. Market St., Opelousas, LA, (337) 942-6750, is in charge of arrangements.