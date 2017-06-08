DELCAMBRE – A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mr. Gerald Paul “Bud” LeBlanc, age 78, at 11:00 am Friday, June 9, 017 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating. Deacon Henry Libersat, Bud’s brother in law, will read the eulogy; Suzanne Pelland and Myra LeBlanc will be lectures and Courtnie LeBlanc, Emily LeBlanc, Chloe LeBlanc, Sydney Suire and Amelie Suire will be gift bearers. Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. The funeral home will reopen at 8:00 am on Friday until service time.

A native of Erath and resident of Delcambre, Mr. LeBlanc passed away at 6:50 am on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at Iberia Medical Center.

Bud as he was affectionately known by his family and friends enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking and most importantly spending time with his loved ones.

He was employed for 35 years with Shell Oil and retired in 1998. He was a member of the Woodmen of the World and the Good Sam Camping Club.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy Landry LeBlanc of Delcambre; one daughter, Roxane L. Suire and husband Bryan Suire of Youngsville; two sons, Craig “Bud” LeBlanc and wife Danielle Miguez LeBlanc of Delcambre and Brennon E. LeBlanc and wife Susan Tigrett LeBlanc of Lafayette; six grandchildren, Brant Suire, Courtnie LeBlanc, Cole Suire, Emily LeBlanc, Chloe LeBlanc and Brandon LeBlanc; three great grandchildren, Joshua Hebert, Sydney Suire and Amelie Suire; one sister, Peggy Libersat and husband Henry of Orlando, FL. and one brother, Terry LeBlanc and wife Judy of Baton Rouge.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Simonette and Oza Guitterez LeBlanc; one brother, Javis LeBlanc; one sister, Glory Landry and one grandson, Coby Jude LeBlanc.

Pallbearers will be Brant Suire, Cole Suire, Brandon LeBlanc, Gary Landry, Guy Landry and David Libersat.

Glenn Toups, Nicky Mitchell, Dale Broussard, Emit Spurlock and Joshua Hebert will serve as honorary pallbearers.

